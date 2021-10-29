Goodness Growth's Whole Flower Products Now Available In Several New York Cannabis Dispensaries

Science-focused cannabis company and IP developer Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (CSE:GDNS) (OTCQX:GDNSF) announced Friday that its Vireo Health of New York subsidiary is launching whole flower cannabis products at three of its four New York dispensaries.

As of Saturday, Oct.30, whole flower cannabis products will be available via Vireo dispensaries in Queens, White Plains and Albany as well as via its home delivery service.

In addition, the whole flower will be available for purchase in 3.5 and 7-gram containers at its Binghamton dispensary on Monday, Nov. 1.

New York-based Vireo is one of ten companies licensed to grow and sell cannabis in the state in addition to other companies such as Curaleaf Holdings (OTC:CURLF), Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP), and PharmaCann, which launched whole flower cannabis sales earlier this week.

"We applaud the Cannabis Control Board & Office of Cannabis Management for their swift action to improve the medical cannabis program by allowing whole flower products," Kyle Kingsley M.D., Goodness Growth's chairman, and CEO said. "We are excited to bring our premium whole flower products to market and to help make cannabis more accessible and affordable for new and existing patients here in New York."

The initial offering at Vireo's storefronts will include several high-quality, iconic strains as the whole flower, beginning with OG Kush. The Company expects to have up to five additional strains available throughout November and December.

"Switching to whole flower products could potentially decrease costs by up to 50 percent per month, on average, for patients switching to the whole flower from other formats," Kingsley continued. "We are excited to bring our premium whole flower products to market and to help make cannabis more accessible and affordable for new and existing patients here in New York."

