European Cannabis Co. Bloomwell Gets $10M In Seed Funding From Boris Jordan's Measure 8

byJavier Hasse
October 27, 2021 12:05 pm
European cannabis market operator Bloomwell Group recently closed a seed funding round of more than $10 million dollars.

This is one of the largest seed investments the European cannabis market has seen to date. The investment round was led by U.S.-based Measure 8 Venture Partners, a fund founded by Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC:CURLF)’s executive chairman Boris Jordan, who will also join Bloomwell Group’s board.

Niklas Kouparanis, CEO and co-founder of Bloomwell Group told Benzinga that

“Bloomwell Group is transforming the healthcare and medical cannabis market in Europe. We have already seen success from our far-reaching D2C, direct-to-patient approach, and look forward to propelling the next generation of natural-based medicine forward," Kouparanis said. "As the market continues to mature, our consumers will benefit from our portfolio companies' innovative and scalable solutions focused on digitalization.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

