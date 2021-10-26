fbpx

EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Stem To Enter Colorado Cannabis Market Via Acquisition Of Colorado Harvest Company

byJavier Hasse
October 26, 2021 8:00 am
EXCLUSIVE: Driven By Stem To Enter Colorado Cannabis Market Via Acquisition Of Colorado Harvest Company

Stem Holdings, Inc. d/b/a Driven by Stem (OTCQX:STMH) (CSE:STEM), a multi-state, vertically integrated cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company, has entered into a letter of intent to acquire High Country Supply, LLC d/b/a Colorado Harvest Company.

CHC is one of Denver’s oldest and most respected vertically integrated operators. The company holds two delivery permits, three retail dispensaries and two cultivation facilities. In calendar year 2021, CHC is expected to generate more than $13 million in revenues, with a projected gross margin of more than $5 million upon completing over 180,000 retail transactions.

“The Colorado cannabis market has been an area of strategic focus for Stem. It is the second-largest market in the nation, and continues to grow at double digits after a record year in 2020, when it grew by 25% to reach annual sales of US$2.2 billion,” stated Adam Berk, CEO of Stem. “We have long been looking for the right partners and assets to enter the Colorado market. CHC has long been recognized as a cannabis industry pioneer and a consumer favorite, known for its exciting lineup of proprietary in-house strains, and an extensive selection of quality concentrates and edibles.”

Related Articles

Another Weed Delivery App Lands On Apple Store: Stem's Budee App Available In California & Oregon

Another Weed Delivery App Lands On Apple Store: Stem's Budee App Available In California & Oregon

Stem Holdings, Inc., which is doing business as Driven by Stem (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE:STEM), announced Monday that Budee, its e-commerce cannabis delivery platform and service, has launched the Budee Cannabis Delivery app, which is available for download in the Apple App store.< read more
Stem Increases Footprint On West Coast With Acquisition Of Artifact Extracts And Two Cannabis Dispensaries

Stem Increases Footprint On West Coast With Acquisition Of Artifact Extracts And Two Cannabis Dispensaries

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM), the first multi-state, vertically integrated Farm-to-Home™ (F2H) cultivation and technology omnichannel cannabis company, announced today that it has acquired Artifact Extracts, a premier cannabis extraction company based in Oregon known for its aw read more
From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur's Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur's Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

“This is my life,” says cannnabis industry CEO Adam Berk. And it is true: Berk is in fact passionate about his job. He has always been. read more
Stem Holdings Merges With Driven Deliveries To Become Driven By Stem

Stem Holdings Merges With Driven Deliveries To Become Driven By Stem

Stem Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: STMH) (CSE: STEM) confirmed Tuesday the acquisition of e-commerce and DaaS (delivery-as-a-service) provider D read more