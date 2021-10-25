Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: POSaBIT, Parallel, STIIIZY

POSaBIT Debuts In-Store Payment Kiosk For Dispensaries

Cannabis-focused financial technology company POSaBIT Systems Corporation (CSE:PBIT) (OTC:POSAF) unveiled last Wednesday the POSaBIT Kiosk, a versatile and standalone hardware option for dispensaries and retailers.

The Seattle-based company said that the POSaBIT Kiosk will enable customers to build out their carts, either in-store or online and pay for their orders with a debit card directly from the kiosk.

"We believe the POSaBIT Kiosk is a game-changing solution for retailers across the country," Ryan Hamlin, CEO and co-founder of POSaBIT said. "Not only is this product a line buster, it's a brand new avenue for in-store marketing, and it represents a significant leap forward in how online orders are processed, paid, and fulfilled."

The POSaBIT kiosk is currently being beta-tested in select retailers, with a full roll-out expected in the first quarter of 2022 the company disclosed.

Parallel Opens Second Goodblend Store In PA, 45th Nationwide

Medical cannabis company Parallel has opened its second goodblend branded retail location in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania in Erie on Saturday, October 23.

Located at 2178 W. 38th St., on the south shore of Lake Erie, the new store is the company's 45th retail location nationwide.

The company's goodblend brand is a new medical marijuana cultivator, processor and retailer in Pennsylvania with an initial license to open four additional retail stores across the Commonwealth for a total of six locations.

"We are proud that goodblend is the second location in Erie to be able to meet the needs of medical patients with a wide variety of medical marijuana products and knowledgeable guides on-site," Elizabeth Conway, regional president at Parallel and goodblend Pennsylvania said. "We welcome patients to come to visit us for an assortment of high-quality products in a comfortable dispensary environment that will make them want to come back for more."

STIIIZY Opens Another Store In California

Cannabis retail brand STIIIZY opened a new store in Pacheco, California, on Saturday, October 16, on the heels of opening a store in Benicia.

It's the 20th open retail operation in the Golden State for the Shryne Group, the vertically integrated company behind STIIIZY. The new shop is located at 100 1st Ave in North Pacheco.

"Our goal at Shryne and STIIIZY is to bring safe and affordable cannabis to every Californian," Shryne Group CEO Jon Avidor said. "And we believe that if we're successful in our mission, STIIIZY will someday be synonymous with cannabis in the same way that Nike is synonymous with shoes and Red Bull is synonymous with action sports."

Photo: Courtesy of Add Weed on Unsplash