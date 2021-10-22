fbpx

Charlotte's Web Debuts New Hemp CBD Gummies

byJelena Martinovic
October 22, 2021 12:30 pm
Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (TSX:CWEB) (OTCQX:CWBHF) announced the addition of three new Charlotte's Web Gummies.

Over the next month, the new Daily Wellness, THC-free immunity gummies will begin shipping to many of the company's 14,000 retail partners across the U.S. Currently, the products are available for online purchase.

Vegan, non-GMO, and available in 60-count containers, Charlotte's Web broadened gummy product line consists of:

  • Charlotte's Web Daily Wellness gummies, available in 15mg or 25mg CBD strengths per serving. The product comes in raspberry lime flavor and is priced at $44.99 and $69.99, respectively.
  • Charlotte's Web THC-Free gummies come in 15mg or 25mg CBD strengths per serving, featuring mango and peach flavor at a price of $44.99 and $69.99, respectively.
  • Charlotte's Web Immunity comes in lemon berry flavor and a 10mg CBD strength per serving for $44.99. The full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD infused with 90mg of Vitamin C from organic acerola extract and 20 micrograms of Vitamin D3 from organic Astragalus root.

All products feature Charlotte's Web hemp extract made from the company's proprietary hemp genetics and contain naturally occurring phytocannabinoids plus terpenes and flavonoids.

"As America's number one hemp CBD gummy brand¹, gummies provide a convenient and flexible CBD delivery format for consumers and represent one of the fastest-growing hemp wellness product categories in the industry," Deanie Elsner, the company's CEO said. "After launching in 2019, Charlotte's Web Gummies continue to receive overwhelmingly positive feedback from consumers. Our varieties are uniquely formulated, and some contain functional herbs, vitamins, and botanical supplements that work together to support targeted wellness goals."

More recent news from Charlotte's Web:

CWBHF Price Action

Charlotte's Web's shares traded 4.0816% at $1.88 per share at the time of writing Friday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kindel Media from Pexels

