Eaze Cannabis Delivery Has Arrived In Michigan

Cannabis delivery marketplace Eaze confirmed Thursday that it has launched its adult-use delivery service in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids, Michigan, reaching the state for the first time. The company also announced plans to launch its to-the-doorstep delivery in Detroit in the coming weeks.

Eaze’s Ann Arbor delivery launch is being done in collaboration with Michigan licensees D & K Ventures, owners of Detroit Edibles and Cannalicious Labs brands. In Grand Rapids Eaze is partnering with cannabis company Fluresh.

Actively Hiring In The State

The San Francisco, California-based company will offer delivery of both Michigan-produced cannabis products and popular multi-state brands. And the company announced that it plans to create a minimum of 250 jobs in Michigan and is now actively hiring drivers in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

“Shopping with Eaze means Michiganders get the best selection of cannabis products and deals, delivered quickly and safely to their doorstep,” Eaze CEO Rogelio Choy stated, “Michigan is a national leader in cannabis normalization, so we’re excited to expand Eaze’s footprint and bring our extended hours, fast delivery, and great prices to customers statewide.”

All new Eaze customers will get $30 off their first two orders when using this link to register, while all Eaze customers in Michigan will get 15% off orders $75+; 20% off orders $125+; and 25% off orders $200+. Michigan customers can order on Eaze by using the company’s app on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone.

“The emergence of technology in our industry has continued to evolve and adding a platform like Eaze for the Adult Consumer in the state of Michigan will continue to accelerate an already growing industry by bringing our products to Adults in their home,” Tim Schuler, president and COO of D & K Ventures LLC, owners of Detroit Edibles, Cannalicious Labs and People's Choice Ann Arbor stated.

Photo: Courtesy of Patrick Tomasso on Unsplash