fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.03
375.44
+ 0.01%
BTC/USD
+ 2539.05
66819.64
+ 3.95%
DIA
+ 1.34
353.12
+ 0.38%
SPY
+ 1.47
449.17
+ 0.33%
TLT
-0.28
143.98
-0.19%
GLD
+ 1.34
164.11
+ 0.81%

Verano Upsizes Its Existing Credit Facility To $250M At 8.50% With Additional $100M Option

byJelena Martinovic
October 20, 2021 11:42 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Verano Upsizes Its Existing Credit Facility To $250M At 8.50% With Additional $100M Option

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) announced Wednesday that it has entered into an amendment to its existing credit agreement for additional funding of $120 million with an 18-month maturity, bringing the total outstanding senior secured term loans under the credit facility to $250 million.

Based in Chicago, the company said that the incremental credit provides non-dilutive funding of $120 million at an annual interest rate of 8.50%, with an option for an additional $100 million term loan at the same non-dilutive rate.

In addition, Chicago Atlantic Advisors, LLC agreed to serve as the lead administrative agent and collateral agent. AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) is also participating in the transaction.

George Archos, the company's founder and CEO said that the upsizing of the existing credit facility supports the company's strategic growth plans, in addition to continued value creation for our shareholders.

"In partnership with Chicago Atlantic and leveraging Verano's strong fundamentals, we've again lowered our cost of capital on a non-dilutive basis," Archos continued. "This transaction dovetails with our short- and long-term objectives to remain acquisitive and expand the Verano platform in both new and existing markets."

John Mazarakis, partner at Chicago Atlantic, is thrilled to expand the partnership with Verano.

"A steadfast commitment to profitable growth has always set Verano apart, and that was a key driver of this credit facility carrying one of the lowest costs of capital to-date in the cannabis industry," Mazarakis added.

More Recent News From Verano:

VRNOF Price Action

Verano's shares traded 0.05% higher at $10.92 per share at the time of writing, Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Financing Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

AFC Gamma Announces $100M Raise Via Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

AFC Gamma Announces $100M Raise Via Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2027

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) is raising $100 million through a private offering of senior unsecured notes due in 2027 to qualified institutional buyers. read more
AFC Gamma Provides Justice Cannabis Co. With $75.4M Via Extended Credit Facility, Announces Funding Updates

AFC Gamma Provides Justice Cannabis Co. With $75.4M Via Extended Credit Facility, Announces Funding Updates

Cannabis-focused commercial real estate finance company AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFCG) has bolstered its senior credit facility with Justice Cannabis Co. to $75.4 million. read more
Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

Which Ancillary Cannabis Stocks Were Strongest And Weakest In September?

New Cannabis Ventures recently published September results of its Ancillary Cannabis Index, which includes publicly traded companies that provide goods and services to cannabis operators. read more
The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

The Week In Cannabis: FDA, CDC, Delta-8 THC, WADA, Canopy, Sundial, Canada, LatAm And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 13, 2021. Contents read more