Establishing, Operating, and Leveraging A Global Platform with Canadian Cannabinoid Biopharma Co. Avicanna

Despite its growing popularity, the cannabis industry remains a risky business. Even as it becomes mainstream, those looking to operate within any cannabis market need to be flawlessly strategic.

While many achieve success by staying local, some aim to be multistate operators (MSO), and yet others have an agenda to lead the way worldwide. Few companies, however, have the experience, resources, and connections to achieve global leadership. International treaties including the UN convention of narcotics do not permit exports for recreational companies, which is why Canadian biopharmaceutical company Avicanna (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) operating in medical, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical utilities of cannabinoids is shaping up to be one of those few.

The Aureus™ Standard of Success

While the company is well known for its R&D, clinical development, and advanced products in Canada, Avicanna which is vertically integrated is also gaining credibility as a reputable source of high-quality, low-cost, environmentally sustainable active pharmaceutical ingredients and feminized seeds at a global level. Here’s why.

Avicanna’s multinational footprint and products are currently present in 12 countries across 3 continents. It has achieved this through a dedication to research, understanding the complexities of international cannabis regulations, and building a strong, reliable, and sustainable platform to work from. In fact, the company has built various platforms in multiple locations.

The best example of Avicanna’s global success stems from its supply chain subsidiaries, Sativa Nativa S.A.S. and Santa Marta Golden Hemp S.A.S. (SMGH) both located in Santa Marta, Colombia.

The organic, sustainable, and pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids produced from these facilities, including THC, CBD and CBG, and other rare cannabinoids, were built out to be used for all of Avicanna’s finished products and are now also offered to the global marketplace under the AureusTM brand to Avicanna’s cosmetic, nutraceutical and pharmaceutical partners.

The Aureus brand leverages the Avicanna standards of quality (AQ) hemp that is certified organic by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), and Avicanna’s position as the highest-ranked among global cannabis companies participating in the SAM corporate sustainability index, issued by S&P global.

Securing Ongoing Supply Agreements

With recent approval from the Colombian government to export dried cannabis for medical and other industries, a pivotal move in the cannabis sector, Avicanna is positioned to launch new partnerships in the coming year. The company has already seen a fruitful 3rd quarter so far in 2021 where it expanded sales into its 12th country.

In July 2021, Avicanna announced a 3-year master supply agreement that SMGH executed with a leading Brazilian pharmaceutical company. One month later on August 27, the company released news of the completion of its first commercial export of 20 kg of high CBD full-spectrum psychoactive cannabis extracts to Brazil.

This is only the most recent in global contracts and exports announced by the Toronto-based company. Earlier in August, Avicanna sent its first commercial exports to Peru and to Austria in July.

The company has also maintained relationships initiated during 2020 with Alliancepharma Technologies S.A. (“Alliancepharma”) and Spenta S.A. (“Spenta”) in Ecuador and has shipped to Uruguay as well.

High Quality, Low Cost, a Win-Win

In an industry where many struggle to survive, let alone thrive, Avicanna seems to have figured out key factors toward growing and maintaining its global partnerships by separating itself from the local recreationally-focused companies.

One of the most influential factors is the company’s research-driven, high-quality and, low-cost product approach. The company believes that the cannabis industry is heading towards its next stage of evolution. “Companies are finally starting to be separated from recreational to medical through their strategies and I believe the global medical companies are not just competing in the cannabis market but in much larger segments including pain, dermatology, sleep, and many other markets. Our strategy has always been to combine advanced and well-researched products from our Canadian R&D platform with our low-cost and environmentally sustainable inputs from our Colombian platform and it’s great to see the two finally connect as we expand our products,” said Avicanna founder and CEO Aras Azadian.

Vision and Strategy

Avicanna intends to provide the global marketplace with advanced natural cannabinoid solutions through an evidence-based approach offered across several product platforms including API, medical, pharmaceutical, and derma cosmetics.

The company obtains its scientific research and development through internal research platforms and strategic collaborations with world-class institutions such as the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Innovation Centre (JLABS@Toronto) at MaRS.

