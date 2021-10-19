Tilray Appoints Ex General Manager At Bacardi As New Pres Of Tilray Canada

Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confirmed Tuesday the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Blair MacNeil as president of Tilray Canada.

In his new role, Blair will drive Tilray’s next stage of growth in Canada and oversee sales, marketing and operations across medical and adult-use cannabis businesses. Blair will report to Jim Meiers, who has been appointed to chief operations officer, Tilray, Inc.

"Blair MacNeil has a proven track record in driving accelerated growth for industry-leading brands, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our senior leadership team,” Irwin D. Simon, chairman and CEO stated. “His extensive experience in growing consumer loved brands will further advance our growth strategy and expand our presence across Canada to reach our 30% market share goal by the end of fiscal year 2024. We would also like to congratulate Jim on his well-deserved promotion."

Previously, Blair worked as the general manager for Bacardi’s Canadian beverage alcohol business. As a tenured consumer packaged goods executive, Blair has extensive experience at high-growth companies, including prior leadership roles with Stoli, River Bend, Corby Spirit and Wine (OTCPK: CBYDF), and Pepsi (NASDAQ:PEP).

Price Action

Tilray’s shares were trading 0.21% higher at $10.09 per share at the time of writing Tuesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash