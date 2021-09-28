Harborside Inc. Announces Strategic Agreement in Cannabis Crop Research For Sustainable Scaling

Harborside Inc. (OTCQX: HBORF) a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, announced on Monday in a press release that it has entered into a strategic research agreement with Utah State University to conduct a study led by world-renowned plant physiologist Dr. Bruce Bugbee on cannabis crop steering.

Dr. Bugbee is founder and president of Apogee Instruments, Inc., professor of Crop Physiology at Utah State University and has authored more than 137 peer-reviewed studies in his field.

What Is Cannabis Crop Steering?

This complex cultivation approach manipulates all environmental influences to increase crop yield, improve product quality and save resources.

By adjusting irrigation, lighting and climate throughout the grow cycle, proper crop steering gives cannabis growers more control over the performance of their harvest.

Dr. Bugbee's research will study all influencing factors to plant growth including light intensity, CO2 levels, ambient temperatures and substrate moisture levels which affect the yield, cannabinoid potency and terpene composition of cannabis plants.

The research will be conducted in Bugbee's plant physiology laboratory at Utah State University.

"Harborside is committed to creating a cannabis industry that can meet growing consumer demand for the product by finding ways to increase yields without compromising quality," said Harborside's vice president of production, Travis Higginbotham.

"We are eager to work alongside Dr. Bugbee to increase the collective scientific understanding of growing cannabis and discovering new production practices that maximize the performance of this crop," Higginbotham added.

"From a practical perspective, this study will study relevant practices that can be implemented in commercial cannabis production to potentially boost sustainability and help the industry scale efficiently," said Bugbee.

"We have used the crop steering approach in collaborative research with NASA to improve the yield of food crops in highly controlled environments and are now applying our insight to cannabis."

Price Action: Harborside’s shares were trading up 2.09% at 84 cents per share at the time of writing Tuesday afternoon.

Image by Ilona Szentivanyi