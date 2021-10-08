fbpx

California Says Yes To Smokable Hemp And No To Delta 8 ― Cannabis Daily October 8, 2021

byAsli Tolon Coskun
October 8, 2021 12:41 pm
California Says Yes To Smokable Hemp And No To Delta 8 ― Cannabis Daily October 8, 2021

Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space

LA Sheriff's Department budgets $5 million to support the eradication of illegal marijuana grows.

California legalizes smokable hemp and hemp in food products but bans the sale of delta 8.

In today's episode we covered the following public companies:

  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
  • cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD)
  • Columbia Care(OTC:CCHWF)
  • Trulieve Cannabis(OTC:TCNNF)
  • Jushi Holdings(OTC:JUSHF)

Hosted By: Elliot Lane

