California Says Yes To Smokable Hemp And No To Delta 8 ― Cannabis Daily October 8, 2021
LA Sheriff's Department budgets $5 million to support the eradication of illegal marijuana grows.
California legalizes smokable hemp and hemp in food products but bans the sale of delta 8.
In today's episode we covered the following public companies:
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD)
- Columbia Care(OTC:CCHWF)
- Trulieve Cannabis(OTC:TCNNF)
- Jushi Holdings(OTC:JUSHF)
