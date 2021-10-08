GrowGeneration Inks Distribution Agreement With Groundwork BioAg To Provide Cannabis Growers With Mycorrhizal Inoculants

Hydroponics innovator GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) and Groundwork BioAg, a global bio-agriculture company, announced Thursday that they have entered into a distribution agreement to offer DYNOMYCO, a unique brand of highly-concentrated mycorrhizal inoculants specifically formulated for cannabis, to hydroponic and organic growers across the U.S.

The deal combines GrowGen's commercial reach and marketing prowess with Groundwork BioAg's innovative and highly effective mycorrhizal inoculants.

"Product portfolio expansion has become a strategic priority for GrowGen, and a key component of our long-term revenue generation plan," Paul Rutenis, GrowGen's chief merchant officer said. "We are proud to bring Groundwork BioAg's unique technologies and proprietary mycorrhizal products to GrowGen and our family of growers who are on the leading edge of farm management practices to produce the highest quality plants."

DYNOMYCO showed yield increases of 10%-45% in addition to a surge in cannabinoid content while reducing transplantation shock and dependency on phosphorus fertilizer and improving nutrient uptake.

The product is suitable for organic cultivation and is certified by Clean Green, Organic Materials Review Institute, and California Department of Food and Agriculture Organic Input Material Program.

"Through our partnership with GrowGen, one of the most respected names in hydroponic and organic gardening, we are able to ensure growers have access to our unique formulation of mycorrhizal inoculants for maximum performance," said Dan Grotsky, co-founder and chief growth officer of Groundwork BioAg and DYNOMYCO's general manager. "DYNOMYCO continues to gain tremendous momentum among cannabis growers. Through this strategic partnership, we can ensure growers across the nation have easy access to a product they love from a retailer they trust."

Growers can purchase DYNOMYCO directly from GrowGen's 62 retail hydroponic and organic garden centers or on the company's online superstore.

Price Action

GrowGen’s shares traded 6.58% higher at $24.94 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of laura s on Unsplash