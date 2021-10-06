Drink Up! Hexo And Molson Coors' Joint Venture Expands Veryvell CBD Line To 17 States

Truss CBD USA, a joint venture by Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP) and HEXO USA Inc, a subsidiary of HEXO Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO) reported Wednesday the expansion of Veryvell, a line of hemp-derived CBD and adaptogen beverages.

Following a successful Colorado launch in 2020, Truss CBD USA is now expanding Veryvell semi-nationally to be available in 17 states.

Residents in Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Iowa, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia can now get Veryvell delivered right to their door via direct-to-consumer online purchase at www.trusscbdusa.com .

"Veryvell is a truly remarkable product poised at the forefront of an emerging category of beverages," Jane Armstrong Hockman, Truss CBD USA general manager stated. "Truss successfully combined the extensive experience of Molson Coors and Hexo to create a great tasting, high-quality functional beverage line that resonated well with the Colorado consumer. We are thrilled to now provide individuals across the U.S. the opportunity to enjoy Veryvell as much as we do."

The Veryvell Offering

The Veryvell line offers non-alcohol, adaptogenic, hemp-derived CBD sparkling waters and unflavored beverage drops. All Veryvell products use broad-spectrum hemp and contain <0.3% THC, zero sugar and zero calories.

The beverages come in three premium flavors and feature 20mg of high-quality CBD and adaptogens in each 12 oz can.

Veryvell CBD beverage drops are a complete lineup of unflavored, water-soluble blends of CBD and adaptogens that give consumers the freedom to craft their own CBD beverage. Each bottle contains 500mg of CBD.

"Veryvell is another great example of our commitment to expanding beyond beer. We have continually backed up this ambition by developing strong partnerships and launching new products. And today we're thrilled to be expanding Veryvell through our Truss JV," Pete Marino, president of the emerging growth division for Molson Coors said in a statement. "This demonstrates the progress we are making to transform Molson Coors into a true beverage company."

Price Action

Hexo’s shares were trading 2.22% lower at $1.76 per share during Wednesday’s pre-market

Photo: Courtesy of Truss CBD USA