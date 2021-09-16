HEXO Goes Greener As It Becomes 100% Carbon Neutral, Urges Rest Of Cannabis Industry To Follow

Cannabis giant HEXO Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NASDAQ:HEXO) announced that it has achieved its goal to become 100% carbon neutral by September 2021 by offsetting the company's operational carbon emissions including the personal emissions of all of its 1200 employees.

To do so, the Ottawa-based cannabis producer partnered with Offsetters, a leading provider of sustainability and carbon-management solutions that helps companies reduce and offset their environmental impacts.

On Thursday, Hexo disclosed that it had offset a total of 25,965 tons of carbon, including 9,610 tons of operational carbon emissions and 6,355 tons of the personal carbon emissions produced by the company's employees.

HEXO CEO Sebastien St-Louis recently told Benzinga that they were surprised to find that becoming completely carbon neutral with 1200 employees was an easy task, adding that the initiative costs less than $1,000 per employee per year.

"We are very happy to be contributing to the plant in that way and not to be contributing to climate change anymore," St-Louis said back then.

Today, St-Louis said he was proud that HEXO achieved its goal and managed to set a new standard in sustainability for the cannabis industry.

As the number one cannabis brand in Canada by market share, which reaches 17%, HEXO has the power to produce change, St-Louis said.

In addition to achieving this milestone, the company has also been making an effort to reduce the amount of plastic it uses in its product packaging in collaboration via Dymapak and its partnership with Plastic Bank. So far, in 2021, Hexo has offset 63,000 kilograms of plastic.

Recent Moves & Price Action

Following the company's switch to the Nasdaq Capital Market in August, the company's stock saw a significant plunge in price. As of Wednesday, after market close, HEXO's shares traded 1.94% higher at $2.1 per share.

Shortly after, the company announced the closing of the $925 million acquisition of Redecan, Canada's largest privately-owned licensed producer, ahead of wrapping up the $50 million purchase of 48North Cannabis Corp (TSXV:NRTH).

Photo: Courtesy of veeterzy on Unsplash