Scotland Decriminalizes Possession Of Class A Drugs (Cocaine, Heroin, LSD, MDMA, Shrooms) Amid A Drug Death Crisis

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

In Scotland, possession of Class A drugs was effectively decriminalized. This classification includes cocaine, heroin, LSD, MDMA, and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

What happened?

The Ombudsman, Dorothy Bain, presented a statement in the Scottish Parliament announcing that people found in possession of class A drugs can now avoid prosecution.

Thus, the police will have the opportunity of issuing a "recorded police caution" instead of referring such persons to the courts.

This diversion scheme would allow officers to use their discretion and respond to minor offenses quickly, effectively, and proportionately.

Meanwhile, the aim behind this paradigm shift is to tackle the drug death crisis in Scotland, which has the highest level of drug-related deaths in Europe. In the first half of 2021, the country had 722 preventable deaths.

The reform will benefit drug users by reducing the harms associated with criminalization. And, in turn, it will take pressure off the criminal justice system.

Furthermore, according to Volteface, Scotland's new policy could put pressure on the UK to consider alternatives to criminalizing drug possession offenses and influence other countries in the region.