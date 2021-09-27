fbpx

QQQ
-4.06
377.39
-1.09%
BTC/USD
+ 369.91
43530.81
+ 0.86%
DIA
+ 2.13
345.75
+ 0.61%
SPY
-0.70
444.61
-0.16%
TLT
-0.29
147.20
-0.2%
GLD
+ 0.78
162.52
+ 0.48%

Red White & Bloom Brands Refinances Roughly $19M Of Short-Term Debt

byJelena Martinovic
September 27, 2021 9:01 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Red White & Bloom Brands Refinances Roughly $19M Of Short-Term Debt

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE:RWB) (OTC: RWBYF) has completed the refinancing of an aggregate principal amount of $18.62 million debentures, which were previously issued to an arm's-length investor.

Based in Toronto, the company said Monday that it has replaced its prior debentures with a new debenture in the principal amount of $19.37 million.

The new debenture is carrying interest at the rate of 10% on an annual basis and is unsecured and payable on the maturity date of January 21, 2023.

Red White & Bloom recently reported its select second-quarter financial results revealing quarterly revenue of $13.3 million, up by 13% from $11.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.

Earlier this month, the company got the green light to move forward with its full operational strategy in Michigan and complete the licensing process for its intended facilities, ahead of the announcement that it has built out a new production facility to GMP specifications in Florida.  

The new facility was constructed within a 4,800 square foot standalone structure at RWB Florida's Sanderson location and is poised to address the market's fast-growing demand for edibles.

In addition, Red White & Bloom also welcomed former US Congressman Ryan Costello to its board of directors.

Costello brings years of US government regulatory experience in overseeing cannabis policy.

Brad Rogers, chairman and CEO of the Canadian company, said that Costello "will be a very welcome addition to the RWB Board."

Price Action

Red White & Bloom Brands' shares traded 1.33% lower at $0.74 per share after the market close on Friday.

Photo: Courtesy of Josh Appel on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Financing Markets

Related Articles

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Canopy Growth, Rubicon Organics & Ignite Elect Directors, RAMM Pharma, TOCC, BC Craft Supply, Red White & Bloom Announces New Appointments

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Canopy Growth, Rubicon Organics & Ignite Elect Directors, RAMM Pharma, TOCC, BC Craft Supply, Red White & Bloom Announces New Appointments

Canopy Growth Elects Directors Canopy Growth Corporation’s (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) shareholders have elected each of the directors listed as nominees on its annual general and special meeting held on September 14. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray, BMW, Teen Use, The Valens Co, Flora Growth, Italy And More

The Week In Cannabis: Tilray, BMW, Teen Use, The Valens Co, Flora Growth, Italy And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of September 6, 2021. Contents read more
Red White & Bloom Florida Facility Ready To Produce Edibles

Red White & Bloom Florida Facility Ready To Produce Edibles

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB ) (OTCQX: RWBYF) confirmed Thursday it has built out a new production facility, to GMP specifications, in Florida.    read more
Acreage Cannabis Grow Site in Sewell Delayed After Hurricane Ida Sweeps New Jersey

Acreage Cannabis Grow Site in Sewell Delayed After Hurricane Ida Sweeps New Jersey

Tropical Storm Ida damaged Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTC: ACRGF) cannabis cultivation site in Sewell, South Jersey, delaying the company's cultivation plans. Acreage had planned to start producing marijuana at the site in early 2022. read more