Cheech Marin Teams Up With AF Life Sciences To Produce And Sell 'Cheech's Stash'

byJelena Martinovic
September 21, 2021 12:31 pm
Cheech Marin Teams Up With AF Life Sciences To Produce And Sell 'Cheech's Stash'

Cannabis advocate Cheech Marin has partnered with AF Life Sciences, the Denver-based company reported Tuesday.

Under the strategic manufacturing, marketing and global distribution partnership, AF Life Sciences agreed to produce and distribute "Cheech's Stash" CBD products, as well as a new line of Kombucha. 

The product line features AF's CBD line of relief topicals, tinctures, and relaxing bath salts, to name a few. Cheech's Kombucha will feature palette-pleasing flavors infused with nutraceutical-grade CBD.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with AF Life Sciences, as we took our time to find the right company that would meet our standards of quality," said Cheech, actor, comedian and member of the iconic weed duo Cheech and Chong.

"We appreciate their dedication to excellence as well as their experience in the CBD and beverage market, and their commitment to maintaining a high standard of product quality as an industry leader," Cheech continued.

Cliff Henley, AF's CEO, is excited to team up with Cheech and his team.

"AF's focus is to produce Cheech's line of infused products using only ingredients known to provide the highest level of efficacy," Henley said.

Photo: Courtesy of AF Life Sciences

