Weedmaps CEO On Sprout Acquisition: 'One Step Closer To Realizing Our Vision'

byJavier Hasse
September 20, 2021 12:58 pm
WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS), the owner of Weedmaps, recently announced its acquisition of Sprout, a leading cloud-based CRM and marketing platform for the cannabis industry.

Sprout’s omnichannel platform allows cannabis retailers to acquire new customers, retain existing ones and grow revenues by combining all-in-one CRM and marketing, including third-party integrations, a robust targeted messaging system and more. This is WM Technology's first acquisition since the company went public via SPAC in June 2021.

With Sprout, “we are one step closer to realizing our vision of providing an all-in-one seamless and integrated solution to run, manage, and grow one’s cannabis business,” Chris Beals, CEO and chairman of WM Technology, told Benzinga. “This acquisition will offer our clients one of the most comprehensive software solutions available in the cannabis market today.”

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

