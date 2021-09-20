New Cannabis Products: A Desktop Vape, Unique Bongs, Pre-Rolls And A Super Cheap Eighth Of Weed

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Pure Beauty

Cannabis brand Pure Beauty unveiled the Pure Beauty x Jochen Holz Bong exhibit at the Nonaka-Hill Gallery. This exhibit includes 10 one-of-a-kind abstract bong sculptures, which will be sold exclusively through the gallery.

Jochen Holz is a London-based master glassmaker, best known in the art world for his unique use of color and design. Specialized in lampworking, Holz transforms high quality glass tubes into one-off glassware, bespoke objects, jewelry and neon light sculptures. By letting the process and materiality of molten glass play a central role in his practice, a high level of spontaneous decisions and intuition are present in his design.

In addition, Pure Beauty dropped its newest product, the 5 Pack. The 5 Pack is an artist collaboration of their babies (mini joints) with 5 different artists: Sterling Ruby, Hassan Rahim, Yu Su, Sneeze Magazine and Purity Wine.

This collaboration was inspired by Pure Beauties drive to work with artists that speak to the brand ethos, which shows the connection across different sectors of culture including art, design, arts, streetwear and cannabis. Each artist collaborated on the outside packing of their box which includes 5 mini joints.

Each pack will retail for $30 and all proceeds from sales will be donated to Dream Corps JUSTICE, a bipartisan effort to cut crime and incarceration across all 50 states.

“Both the 5 Pack and the Jochen Holz Bongs were passion projects for us. We wanted to ensure we found the right artists that encapsulate the ethos of Pure Beauty to collaborate with. Our goal was to highlight how distinct sectors of culture are unified by cannabis; from design (Hassan Rahim), fine art (Sterling Ruby), music (Yu Su), wine (Purity Wines), and street culture/skateboarding (Sneeze)," Pure Beauty co-founder Imelda Walavalkar told Benzinga.

"We are excited to share the final product and to show that Pure Beauty is more than just a weed brand, and simultaneously that a weed brand can be about more than just smoking. For us, it’s about showcasing a lifestyle that celebrates culture and creativity and these projects and this art show are exactly that.”

Hanu Labs

Hanu Labs, a minority-owned company making cannabis vaporizers, kicked off pre-sale orders for the new Hanu Labs EVO Petra.

The EVO Petra is a bold dual-functioning desktop vaporizer leveraging patented Perpetual Heat Thermal Technology that eliminates combustion while efficiently extracting the aromatic healing properties, effective ingredients and flavor molecules from cannabis flower or concentrates. In addition to optimizing the flavor of every inhale through the Hanu Labs HydraTubes all-glass airpath, the EVO Petra was built to last. From now until official launch on December 15th, consumers can pre-order the EVO Petra at a discounted price.

“As a chef, I’ve been trained to understand how heating methods impact flavors of foods. The proper execution relies heavily on maintaining a precise temperature and method. The process for consuming cannabis isn’t much different, it can completely change the taste and overall experience. When compared to some of the new-age cooking methods on the market, the EVO Petra is the Sous Vide of cannabis vaporizers,” said Ricardo Willis, CEO of Hanu Labs.

Bud's Goods & Provisions

Most industry participants would argue that dispensaries can’t make money on a $30 eighth. However, Bud's Goods & Provisions thinks otherwise.

This is why it launched Lil’ Buds, and is now white labeling the $30 eighth in Massachusetts. Known as the people's eighth, Lil' Buds features affordable, high-quality small buds and the same cannabinoids and terpenes of favorite strains without the price tag. Alex Mazin, founder and CEO of Bud’s Goods and Provisions can offer these affordable cannabis eighths through a partnership he developed with Revolutionary Clinics.

“The whole movement on social equity and fair justice for all, will not happen until the pricing comes down. As a cannabis dispensary owner, I just want people to have access to cannabis legally, that's affordable because that's what I would buy and that’s what I do use,” Mazin said.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

