Sundial's Stock Slightly Down As It Launches Caviar Cones Under Top Leaf Brand

Canadian cannabis company Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) has launched Caviar Cones, its newest product under the Top Leaf brand.

The Top Leaf Caviar Cones, available in a 4 x 0.5 gram rolled multipack, are a handcrafted blend of dried, milled flower, dry sift hash and full-spectrum winterized oil with THC of 30% or higher.

The Forbidden Lemon strain, which is being released for a limited time only, mixes the terpene-heavy Forbidos, the uplifting Blue Dream, and the fresh Lemon Haze and Florida Lemon strains.

Based in Calgary, the company said that additional strains will hit the shelves later this year.

"Top Leaf's brand promise is to deliver top-quality inhalable products to consumers in the premium cannabis segment," Andrew Stordeur, president and CEO at Sundial, disclosed Thursday. "In order to compete in this preferred segment of the cannabis industry, product quality is absolutely vital."

Currently, the new products are available to order in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

The first shipments of the Top Leaf's Caviar Cones will be sent to British Columbia, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada during the last quarter of 2021.

A Downward Trend In Stock Price?

In the meantime, in its latest earnings report released in mid-August, the company reported a net loss of CA$52.3 million ($41.8 million) for the second quarter of 2021, which caused the stock's price to drop over 5% at the time.

The company's shares traded 1.8772% lower at $0.7161 per share at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Sundial Growers Inc.