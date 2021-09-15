fbpx

Analyst Ratings For Scotts Miracle Gro

byBenzinga Insights
September 15, 2021 12:16 pm
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0
Last 30 Days 1 0 0 0 0
1 Month Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2 Months Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3 Months Ago 3 0 0 0 0

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Scotts Miracle Gro has an average price target of $229.17 with a high of $250.00 and a low of $200.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Scotts Miracle Gro over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 15.51% increase from the previous average price target of $271.25.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Cannabis Markets Analyst Ratings

