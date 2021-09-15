MJ Holdings Stock Up On Announcing Debut On OTCQB Market

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) reported that its stock has begun trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "MJNE" at the market open on Tuesday, September 14.

Paris Balaouras, founder and chairman of MJ Holdings, which focuses on providing management and consulting services to cannabis enterprises, said that "trading on the OTCQB Market is a step forward for both the company and stakeholders, giving us the comfort and confidence to meet our goals in 2021 and beyond."

Roger Bloss, CEO of the Las Vegas-based company, disclosed that OTCQB listing allows the company to bolster transparency for their shareholders and investors, "providing us with a smooth transition as we expand our efforts to a global audience."

Earlier this year, MJ Holdings announced it was purchasing two cultivation and two production licenses and transferring the proper licenses to its land.

Prior to this, the company inked a letter of intent regarding licenses purchase and has now progressed into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement.

"In consideration of $1.250M and 200,000 shares of our common stock (Purchase Price), we will soon fully control our own destiny as we have applied to transfer the cultivation licenses to our proprietary land: The Farm," Balaouras stated in February.

Price Action: MJ Holdings' shares traded 6.04% higher at $0.4136 per share after market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Photo by energepic.com from Pexels