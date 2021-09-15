fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
375.26
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 1358.91
47384.15
+ 2.95%
DIA
+ 0.08
346.39
+ 0.02%
SPY
+ 0.11
444.06
+ 0.02%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.11
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
168.82
+ 0%

MJ Holdings Stock Up On Announcing Debut On OTCQB Market

byJelena Martinovic
September 15, 2021 8:55 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
MJ Holdings Stock Up On Announcing Debut On OTCQB Market

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:MJNE) reported that its stock has begun trading on the OTCQB Market under the ticker symbol "MJNE" at the market open on Tuesday, September 14.

Paris Balaouras, founder and chairman of MJ Holdings, which focuses on providing management and consulting services to cannabis enterprises, said that "trading on the OTCQB Market is a step forward for both the company and stakeholders, giving us the comfort and confidence to meet our goals in 2021 and beyond."

Roger Bloss, CEO of the Las Vegas-based company, disclosed that OTCQB listing allows the company to bolster transparency for their shareholders and investors, "providing us with a smooth transition as we expand our efforts to a global audience."

Earlier this year, MJ Holdings announced it was purchasing two cultivation and two production licenses and transferring the proper licenses to its land.

Prior to this, the company inked a letter of intent regarding licenses purchase and has now progressed into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement.

"In consideration of $1.250M and 200,000 shares of our common stock (Purchase Price), we will soon fully control our own destiny as we have applied to transfer the cultivation licenses to our proprietary land: The Farm," Balaouras stated in February.

Price Action: MJ Holdings' shares traded 6.04% higher at $0.4136 per share after market close on Tuesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Photo by energepic.com from Pexels

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos & Richard Branson: Which Market Leaders Will Make Up The Cannabis Industry Space Race?

As billionaires like Elon Musk, read more
Cultivation Goes Corporate: What It Takes To Survive As A Public Cannabis Company In 2021

Cultivation Goes Corporate: What It Takes To Survive As A Public Cannabis Company In 2021

By Roger Bloss CEO of MJ Holdings (Pink: MJNE) read more
MJ Holdings To Buy Cultivation And Production Licenses For 'The Farm'

MJ Holdings To Buy Cultivation And Production Licenses For 'The Farm'

MJ Holdings Inc. (PINK: MJNE) agreed to buy two cultivation and two production licenses, and transfer the proper licenses to its land. read more
Does Big Business Provide A Better Look Into Cannabis Reform Than Capitol Hill? Operators Believe So.

Does Big Business Provide A Better Look Into Cannabis Reform Than Capitol Hill? Operators Believe So.

Cannabis operators and executives tell Benzinga that the movement of private and public companies may serve as a better indicator of regulatory activity than the federal government. At the very least, they say that the industry has made advancements so far without the efforts of Capitol Hill. read more