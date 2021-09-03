Student Grants For Marijuana? This Company Just Gave Out 20 Of Them

Veriheal, the cannabis tech, healthcare and intelligence company behind the nation’s largest medical marijuana card application platform, unveiled the winners of its $20,000 Innovation in Cannabis scholarship fund.

The fund, which is open to college students of all ages and majors across the U.S., awards $1.000 grants to 20 students, based on essay submissions proposing groundbreaking ideas for advancing the cannabis industry. From sustainable chemistry practices for THC extraction to a CBD-infused shea butter for Black hair types, this year’s submissions spanned novel product ideas, research concepts, wellness apps and equity initiatives from college students across the nation.

“The growing cannabis industry presents massive opportunities for research, market innovation and economic empowerment, and we believe those opportunities should be more evenly distributed across our society,” said Joshua Green, Veriheal co-founder and co-CEO.

“Students are the future of innovation, and have inherently fresh, novel perspectives that are too often overlooked and undervalued. Those students deserve a seat at the table, a chance to study their passion and a shot at making a difference in the highly competitive cannabis industry. Getting a cannabis-related degree in higher education is the first step to that process, and that’s what we hope to help students achieve through our Innovation in cannabis scholarship.”

Photo: Redd on Unsplash