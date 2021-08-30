fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.22
371.82
+ 1.12%
BTC/USD
+ 1575.27
48419.14
+ 3.36%
DIA
-0.51
355.08
-0.14%
SPY
+ 1.85
448.40
+ 0.41%
TLT
+ 0.39
149.07
+ 0.26%
GLD
-0.84
171.03
-0.49%

Order Weed Online With Weedmaps' New Apple iOS App

byJavier Hasse
August 30, 2021 4:18 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Order Weed Online With Weedmaps' New Apple iOS App

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Weedmaps, a leading online listings marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, has launched an enhanced Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) iOS app.

The new app introduces a simpler way for its roughly 10 million monthly users to submit orders with licensed retailers directly within the app. 

This new feature not only allows Weedmaps customers to browse and discover cannabis products and deals in their area, but it also allows for orders to be submitted directly with licensed retailers via a single, seamless in-app experience.

Along with ordering on the Weedmaps iOS app, consumers will be able to review their order history and chat with customer support representatives in real-time. Additional in-app features include the ability to browse local sales, deals and promo codes; access to helpful product information; exploration of new and popular cannabis strains; helpful and personalized notifications about price drops, news releases and new retailers and interactive maps to locate nearby retailers and delivery services.

“Our ability to enable ordering functionality through our mobile iOS app is a game-changer that will improve accessibility for both our customers and business partners alike,” Justin Dean, chief technology officer at WM Technology, told Benzinga.

Encuentra lo último de Weedmaps en Español en El Planteo:

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Small Cap Markets Tech

Related Articles

The Week In Cannabis: PharmaCann Could IPO, Tilray & MedMen, First Black CEO At Major Public Co. And More

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of August 20, 2021. Contents read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Columbia Care, Affinor Growers, Open Book Extracts, Trait Biosciences, WM Technology, CBD Health Club, MedMen, TGOD, Cann American

Columbia Care Welcomes Former Green Leaf CEO And Co-Founder Philip Goldberg To Board read more

A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)

As the cannabis industry keeps pushing forward, more companies are moving to list their stock on a major U.S. exchange like the NYSE or NASDAQ. The club, however, remains relatively small. read more

The Week In Cannabis: Federal Drug Decrim, Connecticut, Louisiana, Big M&A Moves And More

U.S. House Reps Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ) and Cori Bush (D-MO), in collaboration with the Drug Policy Alliance, introduced the Drug Policy Reform Act (DPRA): a bill seeking to end criminal penalties for drugs possession at the federal level. read more