Order Weed Online With Weedmaps' New Apple iOS App

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Weedmaps, a leading online listings marketplace for cannabis consumers and businesses, has launched an enhanced Apple (NASDAQ:APPL) iOS app.

The new app introduces a simpler way for its roughly 10 million monthly users to submit orders with licensed retailers directly within the app.

This new feature not only allows Weedmaps customers to browse and discover cannabis products and deals in their area, but it also allows for orders to be submitted directly with licensed retailers via a single, seamless in-app experience.

Along with ordering on the Weedmaps iOS app, consumers will be able to review their order history and chat with customer support representatives in real-time. Additional in-app features include the ability to browse local sales, deals and promo codes; access to helpful product information; exploration of new and popular cannabis strains; helpful and personalized notifications about price drops, news releases and new retailers and interactive maps to locate nearby retailers and delivery services.

“Our ability to enable ordering functionality through our mobile iOS app is a game-changer that will improve accessibility for both our customers and business partners alike,” Justin Dean, chief technology officer at WM Technology, told Benzinga.

