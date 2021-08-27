Braxia Scientific Launches Broad Criteria Trial On Psilocybin For Depression

Braxia Scientific Corp. (CSE:BRAX) (OTC:BRAXF), a Toronto-based psychedelics company, is launching a randomized clinical trial using psilocybin for adults with treatment-resistant depression.

A number of organizations and for-profit companies in the psychedelics space are looking at the clinical applications of psilocybin in the treatment of depression, including the Usona Institute and Compass Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS).

However, according to Braxia, this trial will have wider inclusion criteria than other similar studies.

"This will be the broadest study of its kind," said Dr. Joshua Rosenblat, medical director of the Canadian Rapid Treatment Centre of Excellence Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Braxia Scientific where the study will be held.

"Whereas most other treatment-resistant depression studies limit participation to patients that have not found relief from a maximum of five other potential remedies, our research will not have an upper limit, and will even include patients that have endured dozens of unsuccessful medical trials, including ketamine and electroconvulsive therapy,” Rosenblat said.

The trial will also include patients with more than two failed medical trials, as well as patients with bipolar depression.

Further details on the study's patient base, end goals and dates have not yet been public.

