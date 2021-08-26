fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
374.80
+ 0%
BTC/USD
-2443.36
47045.49
-4.94%
DIA
+ 0.02
354.16
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.02
448.89
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.04
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
167.47
+ 0.01%

PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT

byNatan Ponieman
August 26, 2021 8:57 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PharmaDrug Strikes Deal With Johns Hopkins University For A Clinical Trial Into Psychedelic DMT

On Wednesday, PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE:PHRX) (OTC:LMLLF), a company researching DMT and other psychedelics for medical purposes, announced a new clinical trial agreement with Johns Hopkins University, one of the leading research institutions in the space.

The research will encompass a clinical study comparing the psychological and neural effects of N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT) with an undisclosed comparator molecule–presumably psilocybin, based on the university’s research record into psychedelics.

The trial stands as part of PharmaDrug’s intention to become a leader in DMT-derived medicines. The company has already received an “orphan drug designation” by the FDA for DMT in the prevention of ischemia-reperfusion injury in patients undergoing solid organ transplantation.  

For its part, Johns Hopkins University is leveraging the booming “psychedelics rush” to advance research into the field. Last week, the university signed a five-year research agreement with  Mydecine Innovations Group (NEO: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) to study the application of psychedelics molecules and therapies in smoking cessation.

Terms Of The Deal: As per the agreement, PharmaDrug will gain an exclusive option to obtain worldwide, royalty-bearing commercialization licenses to all rights derived from the study’s results.

The research will take place in the university’s Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research at the faculty of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and will be led by Dr. Frederick S. Barrett, with support from Dr. Sandeep Nayak and Dr. Roland Griffiths.

The researchers will use psychological assessment tools as well as MRI and EEG to characterize any acute and persisting subjective, affective, cognitive and neural dose-dependent effects for both drugs in human subjects.

Photo by Pete Godfrey on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Psyched: MindMed's Nasdaq Debut, PharmaDrug Gets Orphan Drug Designation For DMT, Numinus Launches Clinical Trial Of Naturally Derived Psilocybin

PharmaDrug Inc. (CSE: BUZZ) (Pink: LMLLF) announced an FDA-granted Orphan Drug Designation to its wholly owned subsidiary Sairiyo Therapeutics Inc., for the use of DMT in organ transplantations. read more

'Psyched': Mota Buys German Psilocybin Producer, Champignon Announces New CEO, $10M In Funding

Psyched is a bi-monthly column covering the most important developments in the industry of medicinal psychedelics. We hope you follow us periodically as we report on the growth of this exciting new industry. read more

Bearish Sentiment Toward Market: Cannabis Movers For July 19, 2021

GAINERS: Livewell Canada Inc (OTC: LMLLF) shares closed up 12.87% at $0.06 read more

Australis, CV Sciences And MedMen Among Top Cannabis Stock Movers On July 9, 2021

GAINERS: Livewell Canada Inc (OTC: LMLLF) shares closed up 12.59% at $0.06 read more