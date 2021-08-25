Aurora Cannabis And Ethypharm Deliver First Shipment To French Medical Marijuana Patients

Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ACB) (TSX:ACB) subsidiary Aurora Germany GmbH and Ethypharm have delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program.

According to Aurora's press release, the program is poised to launch in the coming weeks, just months following the signing of the agreement in October 2020.

The Edmonton, Alberta-based cannabis giant also said that its subsidiary and Ethypharm were selected by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products to supply the entire medical cannabis dried flower range sourced from the company's EU GMP facility in Denmark Aurora Nordic to French patients as part of the program.

The pilot program includes three types of high-quality pharmaceutical-grade dried flower medical cannabis, including Aurora 20/1 XPE (high-THC dried flower), Aurora 8/8 XPE (THC:CBD balanced dried flower), and Aurora 1/12 XPE (high-CBD dried flower).

"This accomplishment is another example of Aurora's leadership in global cannabis, with a proven track record of supporting the advancement of international medical cannabis markets alongside government bodies," Miguel Martin, the company's CEO, said. "By demonstrating a deep commitment to compliance and focus on product quality, we won three of the nine available tenders. If successful, this pilot program could lead to one of the largest regulated medical cannabis markets in Europe."

Price Action

Aurora Cannabis' shares traded 1.11% lower at $7.15 per share at the pre-market session, on Wednesday morning.

Photo: Courtesy of Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash