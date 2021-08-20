Top Cannabis VC Fund Poseidon Invests In Quality Management Solutions Provider C15 Solutions

C15 Solutions, a global quality management solutions provider for the cannabis sector and a technology partner of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV), has completed a Class A preferred share equity financing with Poseidon Investment Management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With the funding, C15 will seek to cement its position as a dominant global electronic quality management systems (eQMS) player for compliance and risk management systems in the cannabis sector.

“We (Poseidon) are seeing pharma-like regulations being implemented from inception into new emerging cannabis markets like in Europe. Though not a current requirement in North America, operators here are seeing the great value in eQMS to drive operational efficiencies, increase product quality, lower costs, and shorten the facility audit times required by regulators,” Michael Boniello of Poseidon told Benzinga. “We feel that upon federal legalization, these systems will be required not only to remain competitive but to achieve Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and other quality standards. Many cannabis industry professionals who came over from highly regulated industries such as biotech, pharma, food, and beverage understand the immediate need for eQMS and are making it a priority to implement.

“C15 has partnered with global eQMS leader Veeva Systems to build a customizable platform for the cannabis industry. In working directly with operators to address their specific needs across cultivation, manufacturing, and retail, C15 has forged a strong reputation not only for its platform but for its customer service,” Boniello concluded.

