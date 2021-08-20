Rosario Dawson Joins Board Of Celeb-Backed Cannabis Brand, Impressed By Company's Diversity Efforts

Rosario Dawson, known for her roles in Disney’s (NYSE: DIS) Mandalorian series, Men in Black II, Rent and many more, is the latest celebrity to join the growing list of stars getting involved in the cannabis space. The talented actress is joining the board of the celeb-backed cannabis-infused beverage company Cann, reported Bloomberg.

The news comes on the heels of Cann’s announcement that it is launching a new THC-infused and caffeinated drink in partnership with Swedish singer and songwriter Tove Lo, Sweet Flower and Airfield Supply Co. Tove Lo is a Cann investor along with Academy Award-winner Gwyneth Paltrow, as well as Ruby Rose, Rebel Wilson, Darren Criss, Baron Davis, Casey Neistat and Calesha Murray (aka Bre-Z).

Dawson told Bloomberg that she was impressed by the company’s diversity efforts and plans to further support them.

“My joining this board is historic, given less than 3.5% of corporate board seats, in general, are held by women of color,” Dawson said. The star, who is in a romantic relationship with Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), added she has “a vested interest in federal change and local change happening.”

Booker was involved in the creation of the Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act, which if approved, would federally legalize marijuana. The bill was drafted in collaboration with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

Personal Reasons: As it turns out, Dawson relates to cannabis on a personal level; the plant is helping her father deal with cancer. Dawson highlighted that when she was younger, she realized that her father, who is White, was able to get away with things that Black people weren’t.

“He was growing weed off the fire escape,” Dawson said. “He was blatant about his use in a way other people in my community knew not to be.”

Another thing that attracted Dawson specifically to Cann is their flagship product – THC-infused beverages. Dawson explained that data reveals women prefer edibles and other forms of cannabis that don’t involve smoking, and that they are not being approached by the market the right way.

