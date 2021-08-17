fbpx

QQQ
-5.45
374.43
-1.48%
DIA
-4.67
361.24
-1.31%
SPY
-5.58
452.55
-1.25%
TLT
+ 0.28
148.63
+ 0.19%
GLD
-0.44
167.66
-0.26%

EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Holdings' Andreas Neumann Talks 'ICON: Music Through The Lens' And Challenges Of Cannabis Creativity

byAdam Eckert
August 17, 2021 12:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Holdings' Andreas Neumann Talks 'ICON: Music Through The Lens' And Challenges Of Cannabis Creativity

Andreas Neumann, chief creative director of Jushi Holdings Inc (OTCQX:JUSHF), was recently featured in a PBS series called "ICON: Music Through The Lens."

Neumann appeared on Benzinga's Youtube show "Cannabis Insider" for an exclusive interview Tuesday. 

The PBS series was filmed before Neumann began working with Jushi holdings, he told Benzinga.

Neumann shared that he had started working with Jushi Holdings just before the COVID-19 pandemic. He brings more than three decades of advertising, entertainment and technology experience to his role at the company.

Neumann told Benzinga he focuses on creating a "frictionless connection" between digital and retail for Jushi Holdings.

"For the cannabis industry, my expertise, my talent, since I know the whole spectrum, is ideal."

In an industry with barriers to entry, one is forced to be super creative, Neumann said: "I'm always challenged. I love the challenges."

Launching Jushi Holding's online pre-ordering platform was the most exciting challenge he has taken on so far with the cannabis company, he said. 

Jushi Holdings generated $30,000 in revenue on the first day of its online platform launch, Neumann noted, adding that the company now has days where it reaches almost $900,000 in revenue.

See the full interview here:

JUSHF Price Action: Jushi Holdings has traded as high as $9.06 and as low as $1.90 over a 52-week period. Jushi Holdings is down 2.66% at $4.67 Tuesday at publication. 

Photo by NickyPe from Pixabay.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Small Cap Exclusives Markets Trading Ideas Interview

Related Articles

Video: Benzinga Cannabis Insider 5/18 Ft. Steve Alan ($GRAMF), Brian Ward ($VRNOF) And Jim Cacioppo ($JUSHF)

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. Big Cannabis Earnings | Special Edition Today's Guests: read more

Video: Cannabis Insider 4/21 Ft. High Tide, Sundial, Canopy And More

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

Video: Cannabis Insider 4/20 Edition Ft. Fabian Monaco Of Gage Cannabis

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live daily show for cannabis investors. read more

How The Pandemic Affected One Cannabis Company's Online Business

As we all know by now, the COVID-19 pandemic created a massive shift in the way consumers spend money. Specifically, it caused a massive increase in e-commerce sales and an equally drastic decrease in sales at brick-and-mortar locations.  read more