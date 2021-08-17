EXCLUSIVE: Jushi Holdings' Andreas Neumann Talks 'ICON: Music Through The Lens' And Challenges Of Cannabis Creativity

Andreas Neumann, chief creative director of Jushi Holdings Inc (OTCQX:JUSHF), was recently featured in a PBS series called "ICON: Music Through The Lens."

Neumann appeared on Benzinga's Youtube show "Cannabis Insider" for an exclusive interview Tuesday.

The PBS series was filmed before Neumann began working with Jushi holdings, he told Benzinga.

Neumann shared that he had started working with Jushi Holdings just before the COVID-19 pandemic. He brings more than three decades of advertising, entertainment and technology experience to his role at the company.

Neumann told Benzinga he focuses on creating a "frictionless connection" between digital and retail for Jushi Holdings.

"For the cannabis industry, my expertise, my talent, since I know the whole spectrum, is ideal."

In an industry with barriers to entry, one is forced to be super creative, Neumann said: "I'm always challenged. I love the challenges."

Launching Jushi Holding's online pre-ordering platform was the most exciting challenge he has taken on so far with the cannabis company, he said.

Jushi Holdings generated $30,000 in revenue on the first day of its online platform launch, Neumann noted, adding that the company now has days where it reaches almost $900,000 in revenue.

See the full interview here:

JUSHF Price Action: Jushi Holdings has traded as high as $9.06 and as low as $1.90 over a 52-week period. Jushi Holdings is down 2.66% at $4.67 Tuesday at publication.

Photo by NickyPe from Pixabay.