Largest Cannabis Export To Date: 8.5 Tons From Africa To Europe, Via Highlands Investments

Highlands Investments, operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis grow facilities in Africa just completed a record-breaking cannabis export deal.

The company will ship out 8.5 tons of medicinal marijuana to North Macedonia in what will be the world’s biggest single legal cannabis export to date.

Highlands recently pulled together Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s former Lesotho assets and merged with leading CBD group Goodleaf. Now, the company seems poised to become one of Europe’s largest suppliers.

“This was our 4th and most successful harvest to date. The order equates to four 40-foot containers full of vacuum-packed medical grade cannabis, which is so large that it will necessitate chartering a plane to get it to Macedonia," Highlands Investments managing director Mark Corbett told Benzinga.

“We are fortunate to have some of the most competitive cost per hectare metrics and this, together with our ISO 22000 certification, makes our product highly desirable for the competitive European medical cannabis market,” Corbett added.

Disclosure: Javier Hasse is long Highlands Investments.