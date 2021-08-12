Isiah Thomas' One World Pharma Announces Vertically Integrated, High-Capacity Colombian Cannabis Extraction Facility

One World Pharma Inc (OTCQB:OWPC) announced Thursday that it has initiated the construction of a vertically integrated extraction facility in Colombia designed to process cannabis flower, making One World Pharma one of the first companies in the country to both hold licenses and the capability to extract high-quality CBD and THC oils.

One World Pharma is partnering with United Sciences to help design and construct the machinery for the plant in its facilities in Wisconsin.

The equipment will be transported to the extraction facility in Colombia, where it will immediately begin to provide a vertically integrated, end-to-end cannabis extraction process that removes THC, CBD, terpenes and other valuable material from the cannabis flower to be used for export.

The company said it expects the extraction facility to be operational within six months and to achieve European Union GMP-certification by mid-2022.

One World Pharma will be uniquely positioned to maximize the productivity of the facility as it will source its cannabis and hemp from one of the largest tracts of land in Colombia.

“The initiation of this extraction facility represents a process that we have long labored to achieve, and importantly, it is the execution on a strategy that we have consistently communicated," CEO Isiah Thomas said in a statement.

"One World Pharma has long discussed that it is in the business of extracting the value from the entirety of both the cannabis and hemp plants to multiple industries — not just multiple companies —- and we have described our methodology to achieve this in a cost-effective manner. The agreement to begin building the facility in Colombia represents the next phase of our growth, not only as a future supplier of extracted raw materials from the cannabis and hemp plants, but as an environmentally responsible company that complies with ESG standards."

One World Pharma is a fully licensed cannabis and hemp producer with offices and operations in Las Vegas and Bogota and Popayan, Colombia. One World Pharma planted its first crop of cannabis in 2018 at its cultivation site in Popayan, Colombia, and began harvesting commercially in the first quarter of 2020.

The company supplies its global clients with the highest quality industrial and commercial applications for cannabis, hemp and hemp byproducts, including derivatives in crude oil, distillate, and isolate forms with industrial scale production to serve global cannabis and hemp demand.

“We are excited to be working with One World Pharma to produce the highest quality hemp oils and products that are compliant with global regulations while simultaneously meeting the company’s ESG and operating cost goals," said Jon Thompson, CEO of United Sciences.