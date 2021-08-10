fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.73
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.01
351.14
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.05
442.08
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
147.25
+ 0%
GLD
-0.01
161.73
-0.01%

Cannabis Software Firm Akerna Reports Q2 Revenue Of $4.9M, Up By 63% YoY

byNina Zdinjak
August 10, 2021 8:15 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cannabis Software Firm Akerna Reports Q2 Revenue Of $4.9M, Up By 63% YoY

Cannabis software firm Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) released its financial results Monday for the second quarter of 2021, reporting total revenue of $4.9 million, up by 63% from the same period in 2020.

Q2 Financial Highlights

  • Gross profit was $3.0 million, up by $153 year-over-year;
  • Net loss reached $6.1 million, flat with the corresponding quarter last year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $.16 million, which compares to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.6 million in the same period of the prior year;
  • Software revenue reached $4.5 million, up by 56% from the same period in 2020;

At the end of the reporting period, on June 30, Akerna held $11.8 million in cash, which compares to $15.4 million it held at the end of March.     

Q2 Operational Highlights

  • Akerna reached an exclusive partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), to provide the MCA a customer relationship management tool (CRM), making the “world’s first national government cannabis contract” with the Caribbean country;
  • It closed the previously announced acquisition of the cannabis business software firm Viridian Sciences built on SAP Business One in an all-stock transaction.
  • Added pharmaceutical and cannabis industry expert Barry Fishman to its board of directors;
  • Finalized MJ Retail (POS offering) beta adoption;

"Our second quarter results continued the momentum in 2021, with revenue growth of 63% year over year driven by a mix of organic and inorganic software revenue and a rebound in consulting demand," Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna stated.  "As consolidation within the industry continues and emerging markets begin to open, we believe our industry leadership position with multi-state, international and emerging enterprises paves the way for Akerna to be one of the largest cannabis technology winners in the years ahead."

Price Action

Akerna’s shares closed Monday market session 0.29% higher at $3.51 per share.

Photo: Courtesy of Esteban Lopez on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings News Markets

Related Articles

Akerna Partners With Medicinal Cannabis Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines To Maximize Productivity Of Country's Medical Marijuana Program

Cannabis software firm Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) reported Thursday that it has formed an exclusive partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), to provide the MCA a customer relationship management read more

Akerna: 420 2021 Set Single-Day Record For Cannabis Sales

The April 20 cannabis holiday brought $11.82 million in medical and recreational sales in 2021, according to a new report Wednesday from cannabis software firm Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN).  read more

Earnings Update: GRWG Hits Record Revenue, Charlotte's Web Cites EBITDA Losses, Akerna Software Revenue Spikes

GrowGeneration Hits Record Revenue, Raises Revenue Guidance read more

Five Moms Killing It In The Cannabis Game Right Now

Despite nationwide advances in the legalization movement, cannabis is still not fully accepted among many demographics. One group that has often shown an understandable resistance to the advance of marijuana in society is the one composed of mothers: What if my kid gets their hands on pot? What if I get too high and can’t respond in case of an emergency? What if…? read more