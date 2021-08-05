fbpx

Akerna Partners With Medicinal Cannabis Authority in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines To Maximize Productivity Of Country's Medical Marijuana Program

byNina Zdinjak
August 5, 2021 11:44 am
Cannabis software firm Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) reported Thursday that it has formed an exclusive partnership with the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG)to provide the MCA a customer relationship management tool (CRM). This tool was created to help improve the medical cannabis program in the Caribbean country following recent regulations

The program was designed to run as a national model that can be replicated to meet any other global cannabis regulations.

The medicinal cannabis industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines runs under conditions placed by local lawmakers and international treaties for traceability concerning controlled substances. Under these conditions, the amount of documentation needed for each patient is substantial.

The CRM implemented by Ample Organics, an Akerna company, should make this documentation process much simpler and enable quick review of the patient access platform, advancing data retrieval and “overall user-friendly experience of the physician, pharmacist, and patient.”

Jessica Billingsley, CEO of Akerna noted that the product has already been successful in Canada, which attracted the Medicinal Cannabis Authority of SVG whose members were interested in partnering to “create software for their specific regulatory and compliance needs. This marks the very first implementation of a countrywide CRM system within the cannabis industry and will stand as a model for other countries or regions looking to implement a nationally standardized system."

Dr. Jerrol Thompson, CEO of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority said the program would enable “better informational organization and add efficiency to the monitoring and analytical processes, reducing time, paper, and human resource requirements, to maximize productivity."

Price Action 

Akerna’s shares were trading 5.76% higher at $3.49 per share at the time of writing Thursday early afternoon. 

Photo: Courtesy of Akerna

