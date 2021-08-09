We All Scream For Cannabis Ice-Cream: MariMed, Emack & Bolio Team Up To Create Weed Gelato

MariMed (OTCQX:MRMD) recently partnered with Massachusetts-based ice cream brand Emack & Bolio’s to develop of a new cannabis-infused ice cream brand.

Together, they will create a line-up of cannabis-infused vegan and dairy ice cream. The ice cream will contain the same whole-plant cannabinoid and terpene formulations found in MariMed’s brands, such as Betty’s Eddies and K Fusion.

“MariMed and Emack & Bolio’s are aligned in our craft-like approach to product development, which is why I'm excited to bring our formulas and technologies together to develop our cannabis-infused ice cream,” MariMed CEO Bob Fireman told Benzinga. “We anticipate launching the line-up in Massachusetts later this year, followed by other legal cannabis states. It's a natural pairing that I know consumers are going to love.”

Market intelligence company Modular Intelligence recently released a study suggesting that an anticipated 3% growth in the ice cream market over the next four years will be driven by “better for you” product options made of natural flavors, natural sweeteners and handcrafted ice cream.

“Ice cream and cannabis just makes sense,” said MariMed chief products officer and senior vice president of sales Ryan Crandall. “It's a natural pairing, but ice cream also happens to be a $60B industry and growing. We know consumers are going to love the outrageous flavors and formulas we will introduce together with the team at Emack & Bolio's.”

This new category of cannabis products is expected to debut in Massachusetts this year, followed by launches in other legal cannabis markets.

Emack & Bolio’s, now a local cult favorite in Massachusetts, was founded in 1975 by Boston music attorney Bob Rook as a place for his rock star clients to satisfy their midnight munchies after their late-night gigs. Aerosmith, Boston, U2, James Brown and The Cars were some of the groups Rook worked with back in the day.

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: