CBD Can Reduce Nicotine Withdrawal Symptoms, Says New Study Done By CV Sciences

This week, CV Sciences (OTCQB:CVSI) released the results of a preclinical study that suggests that CBD can reduce nicotine withdrawal symptoms in smokeless tobacco users.

The study, conducted in collaboration with researchers from the University of California, San Diego and published on Springer Nature, found that CBD prevented nicotine-dependent rats from exhibiting withdrawal symptoms including increased pain sensitivity and weight gain during short-and long-term nicotine restriction.

The company also released its potential plans to develop the world’s first and only FDA-approved treatment for smokeless tobacco addiction.

“We are thrilled with the results of this study done in collaboration with UC San Diego, which marks a significant milestone for our drug development division,” Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences told Benzinga. “Through continued research and innovation, we are committed to developing a CBD-based therapeutic to address the huge, unmet medical need and global health issue of nicotine addiction.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo:

Photo: Jon Tyson on Unsplash