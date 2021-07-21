Learn To Grow Cannabis At Scale At The New, Hands-On Agrify University

Agrify Corp (NASDAQ:AGFY), a developer of advanced precision hardware and software cultivation solutions for the indoor agricultural marketplace, announced the opening of Agrify University.

Agrify University will be a brand new 3,500 square foot state-of-the-art indoor vertical farming facility that will feature Agrify’s latest technology and advanced cultivation methods. Led by David Kessler, Agrify’s chief science officer and a team of industry experts, horticulturists and scientists all agree that these hands-on learning experiences will empower Agrify customers and next-generation growers with the knowledge and education to successfully cultivate cannabis with efficiency at scale by using the power of Agrify’s VFU’s and Agrify Insights.

“At Agrify, we are excited to provide this valuable resource to our company and clients. Our mission is to educate the industry about the power of data and cutting-edge cultivation techniques, which can be used to improve the quality, consistency, and yields of indoor cultivators,” Kessler told Benzinga.

The facility, to be located in Billerica, MA, will have in-classroom, on-site and on-demand learning options available to all customers.

