Audacious Brands Enters Cannabis Beverage Market Via LOOS Acquisition, Tasty Drinks Coming Your Way

byJavier Hasse
July 16, 2021 1:00 pm
Audacious Brands (OTC:AUSAF), formerly known as Australis Capital, has announced this week its entry into the cannabis beverage market with the acquisition of California-based LOOS.

The price tag was not disclosed.

“We believe that providing the market with the right products, such as high potency shots, will help accelerate growth of this product class. LOOS has it all, a good product, a resonant brand and a strong sales force to back it up,” Audacious Brands CEO Terry Booth told Benzinga. “Furthermore, LOOS provides us with a great platform to launch a line of CBD infused beverages from. We believe that these wellness shots and beverages will account for a large share of the market going forward, and we look forward to rolling out the LOOS brand across the U.S.”

The cannabinoid-infused drinks are available in three flavors: Orange Crush Sativa, Green Dream Hybrid and Lavender Indica. Each drink contains a 2oz “shot” infused with 100mg of THC and is vegan, gluten-free and low-sugar.

Going forward, LOOS plans to release a number of other products across several key categories, including CBD-infused shots. 

