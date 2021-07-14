WATCH LIVE: Sen. Schumer Unveils Cannabis Legalization Bill

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and fellow Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) will introduce Wednesday an outline of the proposed Cannabis Administration & Opportunity Act.

The proposed bill includes plans to remove marijuana from the Controlled Substances Act, expunge prior convictions, and allow cannabis businesses access to the banking system.

The press conference of the announcement is expected to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the live stream below.