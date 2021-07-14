fbpx
Illinois Cannabis Sales Continue To Boom With $147.4M In June, Still Generating More Tax Revenue Than Alcohol

byJelena Martinovic
July 14, 2021 9:49 am
Illinois Cannabis Sales Continue To Boom With $147.4M In June, Still Generating More Tax Revenue Than Alcohol

After months of record results, Illinois saw a slight decline of 2.1% in cannabis sales in June, compared to May.

Total cannabis sales hit $147.4 million in the previous month, representing a 91% increase from a year ago.

Adult-use sales contributed the most, with $115.6 million, though a slight decrease of 0.7% from May was evident despite a 143% year-over-year increase.

To date, adult-use sales spiked 162%, compared to the same period of last year.

Out-of-state purchases also saw a slight decrease compared to May, representing 31% of adult-use sales during June.

Medical cannabis sales totaled $31.8 million in the same period, representing a 7% increase from a year ago and a 7% sequential drop from May.

The number of patients who opted to purchase cannabis fell 2.4% from May to 67,625 patients, who bought 1,085,406 grams of dry cannabis over the last month, spending approximately $14,75 million on dry flower and roughly $17.02 million on concentrates/infused products, according to Medical Cannabis Patient Program’s data.

Since kicking off recreational sales in January 2020, the Prairie State has been smashing records in marijuana tax revenues as well.

Illinois Department of Revenue recently revealed that in April, the state generated more tax revenue from cannabis than alcohol, reaching $86,537,000 in the first three months of 2021, versus $72,281,000 from alcohol sales.

Moreover, according to 23 WIFR, Illinois ended the previous fiscal year with more than $317 million in cannabis taxes.

Photo by Antonio Gabola on Unsplash

