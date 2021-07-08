fbpx
QQQ
-2.42
363.37
-0.67%
DIA
-3.30
350.22
-0.95%
SPY
-4.05
438.51
-0.93%
TLT
+ 0.54
147.51
+ 0.36%
GLD
-0.31
169.07
-0.18%

Marijuana Company Of America Acquires cDistro To Boost Distribution Capabilities

byJavier Hasse
July 8, 2021 2:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Marijuana Company Of America Acquires cDistro To Boost Distribution Capabilities

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) has acquired distribution company cDistro, Inc. in a stock-for-stock transaction

cDistro shareholder will hold approximately 5.23% of the issued and outstanding common stock of MCOA. Additional shares may be granted over the next year if cDitro hits certain revenue targets.

At current valuations, cDitro shareholders received approximately $753,000 in MCOA stock. Interestingly, cDistro generates gross revenues of $150,000 per month, boasting good margins, so the price tag was quite favorable for MCOA.

“cDistro is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the developing market opportunity generated by consumers' growing demand for quality hemp products. This acquisition is significant for MCOA, as it further positions us to take advantage of immediate revenue and a healthy opportunity to seize significant market share in the specialty distribution space” Jesus M. Quintero, CEO of MCOA, told Benzinga.

Más contenido sobre cannabis en Español en El Planteo.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference - June 4 Agenda

The premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America returns for an all-day virtual event on June 3-4. read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Papa & Barkley, MCOA, Grown Rogue, cbdMD, Agricor, Botanacor, Flower One, Fluence, MPP, Canopy, Gage, Hemp Hydrate, Elev8

Here is a summary of the latest leadership changes within the cannabis industry. read more

Executives From 6 CBD Cannabis Companies Are Gathering For A Virtual Investor Conference On Thursday

The recreational side of cannabis may be generating more buzz of late (thanks in part to increasing sales), but investors shouldn’t forget about the medical cannabis market. read more