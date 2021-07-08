Instagram Shuts Down Cannabis Culture Mag Account While Apple Allows Pot-Centric Apps On Its Store

Just when it feels like we're shaking off the stigma and are edging closer to federal legalization and social acceptance of cannabis, one of the world's most powerful social media sites bans a weed-related online magazine.

Facebook-owned (NASDAQ: FB) Instagram recently and without explanation shut down Cannabis Culture Magazine's account on June 28th, reported Cannabis Culture.

Why? The magazine's editors seem not to have a clue.

The last posting published on Cannabis Culture before getting tossed off Instagram was a screenshot of an article about Rhode Island cannabis workers calling for a one-day strike on June 26 in support of unionized workers at the Greenleaf Compassionate Care Center.

As it turns out, the magazine’s page was unceremoniously removed within an hour of this posting “without warning or notice as to any violation of community guidelines.”

Although Cannabis Culture recognized the possibility of coincidence in timing, it pointed out that it was left with no explanation or means to contact or appeal to Instagram in order to find one.

“Thus far, all attempts to reestablish the page have proven fruitless,” the Canadian-based Cannabis Culture wrote.

Because of new rules enforced by Facebook, the magazine is being prevented from creating a new account with the word “cannabis” as part of the username, the report went on. "We have no way of knowing the reason for the ban, because Instagram will not provide us with the reason we’ve been banned. We have no means of recourse or appeal."

Apple Seems To Be More Open-Minded

Interestingly, the move came just one week after tech giant Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) announced an update of its policies to allow cannabis-focused apps onto its App Store, signaling an incremental acceptance of the emerging legal market.

Mixed Messages

The grassroots magazine stressed that throughout its 27-year history it has been reporting on “innovations and activism in the cannabis sphere” as well as the “true victims of the drug war,” in its capacity as a news service and that it does not sell cannabis.

Cannabis Culture Magazine is funded by reader donations and ad sales and has no previous history of violating social media community guidelines.

“Cannabis Culture is a voice of dissent. And a lightning rod for enforcement actions…we will continue at our work."

Photo: Courtesy of Alexander Shatov on Unsplash