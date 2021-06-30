Cannabis Co. On The Move: Columbia Care Fuels Its Growth With $74.5M Raise Through Private Placement Offering

Cannabis company Columbia Care Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE:CCHW) (OTCQX:CCHWF) (FSE:3LP) has raised $74.5 million through a private placement offering of 6% secured convertible notes.

The New York-based company confirmed Tuesday that it has closed the previously announced transaction.

The notes, in the principal amount of $1000, are worth 154 common shares of the company at $6.49 per share. They represent Columbia Care’s senior secured obligations with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will mature on June 29, 2025.

Columbia Care was granted the right to redeem the notes, either in whole or in part on or after June 29, 2023.

The transaction was conducted under a deal with a syndicate of agents with Canaccord Genuity acting as sole book-runner and co-lead agent, alongside ATB Capital Markets. In addition, A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners served as financial counsel.

Columbia Care’s Recent Moves

The company has been boosting its portfolio over the past month by acquiring Medicine Man Denver and Green Leaf Medical, LLC.

The latter, a Denver-based company that previously did business as Medicine Man Technologies Inc., rebranded in April after terminating a term sheet agreement with Schwazze (OTCQX:SHWZ) last year for $42 million. The deal to purchase Medicine Man is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The acquisition of Medicine Man will bolster Columbia Care’s cultivation and retail footprint by adding one cultivation facility and four dispensaries – three are recreational and one is an adult-use and medical retail location.

The finalization of the $240 million deal to acquire privately-held cannabis company Green Leaf Medical enabled Columbia Care to achieve the maximum number of dispensary licenses in Maryland and Ohio and gain roughly 400,000 square feet of cultivation and production capacity.

Photo by Elsa Olofsson on Unsplash