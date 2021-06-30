Tilray Has Beer: Craft Cannabis Brew Coming Soon To US Bars and Stores

Cannabis giant Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) announced on Wednesday that its SweetWater Brewing Company has launched its first Canadian craft cannabis brew in the US in collaboration with Canada's Broken Coast Cannabis Ltd.

The tasty craft beer, Broken Coast BC Lager, is the result of a collaboration between the Atlanta-based SweetWater – acquired by Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NASDAQ:APHA) in November prior to the merger with Tilray – and Canada’s leading craft cannabis brand under Tilray’s portfolio in British Columbia.

Sweetwater and Broken Coast took their time to perfect the Broken Coast BC Lager and deliver a unique new brew that craft beer drinkers seek in a refreshing and easy-drinking lager, Tilray noted in a press release.

The new brew, available in the U.S. on draft and beginning July 12 in 6-pack cans, features a blend of hops and natural key lime and orange flavors.

“We’re here to build great brands that deliver products consumers enjoy, and we look forward to having some fun along the way,” Irwin Simon, Tilray’s chairman and CEO, said.

He called the collaboration between SweetWater and Broken Coast “the first among many milestones in our growth and execution strategy to introduce our great Canadian cannabis brands in the U.S. and connect our consumers to other brands in our portfolio.”

The move comes on the heels of the release of the proxy statement with an open letter from Simon, in which he appealed to shareholders seeking their support for a proposal to allow the company to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock, enabling it to make acquisitions for growth.

Photo Source: Tilray, Inc.