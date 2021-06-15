The Arcview Group Teams Up With Zuber Lawler and GrowFlow To Boost Development Of Cannabis Businesses

The Arcview Group has partnered with law firm Zuber Lawler and GrowFlow to help those interested in starting a cannabis business. GrowFlow is an end-to-end inventory management, compliance and point of sale system for all legal cannabis markets.

"With the goal of supporting marijuana-related startups and expanding companies, The Arcview Group is innovating and linking together with established cannabis leaders, such as Zuber Lawler and GrowFlow, in order to meet the growing need," said Jeff Finkle, CEO of Arcview, a cannabis-focused investment firm.

The new strategic alliance will assist those seeking to venture into the cannabis space, in that legislation differs from state to state.

Travis Steffen, CEO of GrowFlow explained that the company's software is "designed to help licensed cannabis businesses manage their operations and grow their bottom line."

Some of the solutions available to customers are compliance tools developed to assist with understanding "the ins and outs of cannabis licensing and remain in compliance," Steffen added.

As one of only a few legal solutions firms focused on nascent industries such as cannabis, psychedelics and blockchain, Zuber Lawler has been serving cannabis clients for more than 15 years.

"We look to continue making waves together by collaborating on groundbreaking webinars and offering legal solutions to the everchanging cannabis space," Tom Zuber, managing partner at Zuber Lawler, said.

In addition, the newly formed alliance adds to Arcview's Strategic Alliance Program that allows companies to be "part of an inner circle of industry leaders" that are poised to "evolve the industry."

Earlier this year, The Arcview Group began to collaborate with The Founder Institute to create new job opportunities and support cannabis entrepreneurs by launching the virtual "Cannabis Ecosystem Program."

Photo by Jeff W on Unsplash