fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.80
339.44
+ 0.53%
DIA
-2.27
347.39
-0.66%
SPY
-0.82
425.13
-0.19%
TLT
-1.24
143.55
-0.87%
GLD
-1.21
176.95
-0.69%

NCIA Releases A Summary Of Cannabis' Medical Uses As Legalization In Some Form Continues Across U.S. States

byJelena Martinovic
June 14, 2021 1:53 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NCIA Releases A Summary Of Cannabis' Medical Uses As Legalization In Some Form Continues Across U.S. States

With cannabis being legal in some form in 47 states and with federal legalization just around the corner, the National Cannabis Industry Association (NCIA) has released a summary of scientific, historical and medical uses of cannabis designed to inform policymakers and medical professionals.

The publication, the result of collaboration between scientists, doctors and NCIA’s Policy Council, aims to advance cannabis research and legal access.

The summary gives medical professionals and policymakers an up-to-date, science-based angle on medical cannabis within the U.S.

“Despite the well-established medical efficacy of cannabis and the overwhelming public support for regulating the substance, many politicians and doctors still lack a basic understanding of the science of cannabis and continue to oppose sensible reforms,” Aaron Smith, NCIA co-founder and CEO, said last week.

In addition to input from medical doctors, researchers and veterinarians, the paper also includes insights provided by policy experts.

The Paper: Starting with a brief history of medical cannabis, the summary touches on topics such as the role of the endocannabinoid system in health, the nature of the cannabis plant, phytocannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and synthetic cannabinoids, as well as its clinical uses.

Medical marijuana is an alternative to prescription narcotics such as benzodiazepines and antidepressants. Cannabis has been shown to be successful in the treatment of anxiety, depression, autism spectrum disorder, pain management, dementia and neoplasia, to name a few.

In addition to shedding light on safety considerations, the publication also identifies obstacles faced by cannabis researchers and their attempts to propose policy recommendations. 

“We hope to provide a fundamental and balanced overview of the medical impacts and therapeutic uses of cannabis to the people who so often hold the keys to safe and legal access,” Smith added.

NCIA said it will pass the publication on to key federal agencies and medical organizations as well as members of Congress and the Biden administration.

Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Education Health Care Markets General

Related Articles

What To Know Before Traveling With CBD

By Ed Donnelly, founder of AmourCBD read more

Marijuana Etiquette: It's A Real Thing And A New Book Breaks It Down

This past Tuesday, cannabis industry reporter and Benzinga author Andrew Ward celebrated the release of his second book, “The Art of Marijuana Etiquette: A Sophisticated Guide to the High Life.” read more

Peter Thiel-Backed Psychedelic Firm Atai Sets Terms For US IPO, Sees $2.3B Valuation

Atai Life Sciences B.V., backed by billionaire investor Peter Thiel, has announced terms for its initial public offering.  read more

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: ManifestSeven, Flora Growth, Fire & Flower, Charlotte's Web, MediPharm Labs, Village Farms, PharmaCielo

ManifestSeven Shakes Up Its Management Team California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE: MSVN) (OTCMKTS: MNFSF), has elected all director nominees to the board at its annual general meeting held on June 3. read more