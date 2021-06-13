What To Know Before Traveling With CBD

By Ed Donnelly, founder of AmourCBD

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is the oil found in the stem of hemp plants which has the THC extracted to reach levels below 0.3%. CBD products have become an everyday essential and as travel begins to pick up, many people are unsure if they can bring their favorite CBD products with them. Here are a few things to keep in mind when bringing your CBD products along.

Consider state laws

Hemp’s classification changed under the 2018 Farm Bill from being considered a Schedule I drug, meaning it is no longer considered a controlled substance, thus making consumption, production, and transportation across state lines legal 1. In order to even be considered hemp, products have to meet very strict requirements. For one, the THC percentage in the product cannot be higher than 0.3% otherwise it can be considered marijuana which is yet to be legalized on a federal level. When transporting hemp, the product has to be produced lawfully under the 2018 Farm Bill, and the USDA has to have issued approved regulations and procedures within that specific state. Each production plan was submitted individually by states—additional information pertaining to that can be found here.

TSA Compliant

While transporting marijuana across state lines is not allowed since it has not been legalized on a federal level, travelers can still bring most cannabis infused products with them, like CBD, as long as they contain under 0.3% THC 2. Like most hygienic products such as makeup and lotions, the TSA requires that any products brought in carry-on luggage do not exceed 3.4 oz and are stored in a resealable, clear 1 qt bag. Anything greater than 3.4 oz has to be stowed away in checked luggage. Additionally, CBD products do not need to be declared at the airport during domestic travel as they are federally legal in the United States.

Benefits of CBD for travel jitters

Why would travelers want to bring CBD along? Various studies have shown that CBD can be used to help alleviate symptoms associated with insomnia, anxiety, and some muscle pains 3. Whatever your fear may be, whether a fear of heights, flying in general, or uneasiness during turbulence, consuming CBD products can help significantly when conquering your flight. Not enough legroom or stiff muscles? CBD creams are your friend. If you want to combat jet lag or simply want to rest on a long flight, travelers can also use CBD in place of products like melatonin.

International Travel Guidelines

When traveling internationally, CBD regulations can become a bit less straightforward. While it is legal to travel with CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC domestically in the United States, other countries have different laws regarding CBD use. Before bringing CBD products along for international travel, check on the regulations of the country you are traveling to in order to ensure you are abiding by that country’s laws. If you are unsure, professionals suggest leaving CBD products at home since many countries have stricter CBD-related drug laws than the United States 4.

Check for THC in CBD Products

Be sure to double check the ingredients of your CBD products before travel. As previously stated, CBD products containing less than 0.3% THC are federally legal, but CBD products containing higher doses of THC can vary in legality by state. Especially when traveling to or from a state where marijuana is legal, make sure to check your CBD products for their THC levels.

Keeping rules and regulations in mind when traveling with your CBD must-haves can help ensure a smooth and relaxing trip, especially during a time we need it most.

Ed Donnelly Bio:

Ed Donnelly is a CBD expert and founder of AmourCBD. With over 30 years of experience working as a Burn Center Nurse in New York and then moving on to assume executive roles in medical technology sales companies, Donnelly entered a new chapter in life when he founded AmourCBD. Combining his experience as a businessman and medical professional, Ed is driven to bring high quality, medical grade products to the CBD market.

