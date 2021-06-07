IM Cannabis Gets Into Adult-Use Cannabis Market With Wagners Brand Launch In Canada

Trichome JWC Acquisition (TJAC), the Canadian subsidiary of multi-country operator IM Cannabis (CSE:IMCC) (NASDAQ:IMCC), announced last week the launch of WAGNERS, a new adult-use cannabis brand in the premium segment of the market.

The announcement also marks the first foray of IM Cannabis, which focuses on the global medical cannabis sector, into the recreational cannabis market.

WAGNERS products, including new dried flower strains, pre-rolls and solventless concentrates (hash and kief), are expected to hit the shelves in British Columbia and Ontario by mid-June and are currently available in multiple provinces across Canada including PEI, New Brunswick, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Ross Hendry, head of sales and marketing with TJAC, told Benzinga that “the WAGNERS brand is truly a reflection of our people, the shared values of our organization and the surrounding Tri-Cities community; hard work, dedication and perseverance. The launch of the brand across Canada is an exciting moment for TJAC and the IM Cannabis family as the first significant step in its Canadian market expansion.”

To keep up with the expected demand for its WAGNERS product line, TJAC has ramped up cultivation and processing operations in its Kitchener, Ontario facility including quadrupling harvesting volumes.

