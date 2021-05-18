The Pepsi Challenge, Reimagined For Cannabis – And Charity: Can You Tell If Your Weed Is Sungrown?
California cannabis brand Flow Kana is sparking consumer and media conversation with its #SungrownChallenge campaign, which launched across social media last week and will soon be appearing on over 200 California dispensary screens.
Inspired by the famed Pepsi Challenge and the 1976 Judgement of Paris whereby French wine critics blind-tasted the best of French wines against the best of the then-emerging California wines. The #SungrownChallenge features a who’s who cadre of 28 blindfolded cannabis journalists, critics, social media influencers and industry leaders sampling California’s top-selling sungrown flower against California's top-selling indoor flower.
For every share of the #sungrownchallenge video on social media, Farmer’s Reserve by Flow Kana will donate $5 to Planting Justice, a California-based nonprofit focused on “food justice and community healing through planting, growing, and harvesting healthy food.” The donation will cap at $10,000.
“It's important for consumers to know where their cannabis comes from and the carbon footprint produced by its cultivation. The proliferation of energy-intensive indoor cultivation will jeopardize any progress our country makes towards climate change solutions. Moreover, sungrown cannabis – as evidenced by the results of the #SungrownChallenge – is just as potent, flavorful and aromatic as indoor,” Flow Cannabis Co. vice president of marketing, Annie Davis, told Benzinga.
Judges included:
- Bobby Black, Columnist for Leaf Magazine
- Jon Cappetta, VP Content for High Times
- Benjamin Adams, Writer for High Times
- Jackie Bryant, Cannabis Journalist (Sierra Magazine, Forbes)
- Lindsay MaHarry, Cannabis Journalist, Weedmaps
- Mary Carreon, Cannabis Journalist, Merry Jane
- MaryJane Gibson, Cannabis Journalist and Co-Host of Weed and Grub Podcast
- Mike Glazer, Co-Host of Weed and Grub Podcast
- Willie Mack, Co-founder of Think BIG and Frank White
- Kimberly Dillon, Former CMO of Papa & Barkley, Founder of Frigg
- Lizzy Jeff, Cannabis Social Influencer
- Stona Mane, Compton Cowboy
- Laganja Estranja, Cannabis Personality and Influencer
- Liz Rogen, Executive Director of American Academy of Cannabinoid Medicine
- Ngaio Bealum, Comedian, Journalist, Co-Host of Cooking on High
- Jason Pinsky, Producer of Bong Appetit (VICE)
- Adam Ill, Cannabis Social Influencer
- Kiana Anvaripour, CMO Sweet Flower
- Michelle Mendoza, Senior Buyer, Sweet Flower
- Sister Sophia, Sisters of the Valley
- Sister Kate, Sisters of the Valley
- Eric Hiss Loreda, Cannabis Journalist
- Michelle Lhooq, Cannabis Journalist (VICE)
- Rachel Burkons, Cannabis Social Influencer
- Christine Forbrich, Cannabis Social Influencer
- Jessica Gonzalez, Cannabis Social Influencer
- Holly Aubry, Cannabis Publicist, HUMAN NATURE PR
- Amanda Doolittle, Cannabis Publicist, HUMAN NATURE PR
