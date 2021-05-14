TILT Holdings Appoints Gary Santo As New CEO, Scatterday To Remain As Chairman, Advisor

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF), a global provider of cannabis business solutions including inhalation technologies, cultivation, manufacturing, processing, brand development and retail, announced that current President Gary Santo will be appointed as the company’s new CEO, effective June 1, 2021.

Current CEO Mark Scatterday will continue to serve as chairman of the Board. He will also serve as a special advisor to TILT’s research and development team as they continue to create new technology and product innovations.

“To be appointed as the CEO of such an innovative company with an incredibly talented team is truly an honor. TILT was given the opportunity for a second act, something truly rare in this space. Our proven commitment to value creation by divesting unprofitable business segments and focusing on how best to serve consumers, MSOs, licensed producers and cannabis brands has led to a strong growth outlook for 2021, which has us nearly doubling adjusted EBITDA to $30-$32 million,” Santo told Benzinga.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Mark Scatterday for this opportunity. Alongside TILT's prior President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Conder, Mark expertly stabilized the company's foundation during a crucial transition period. As we move into our new chapter of growth, I look forward to closely working with Mark to lead TILT into the future and continue to execute on impactful growth initiatives.”

Encuentra nuestro contenido en Español en El Planteo: